The official full trailer for the upcoming eight-episode series Pam and Tommy has been released, capturing Lily James and Sebastian Stan portraying the couple.

The show will delve into Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee's love story, as well as that of their infamous leaked sex tape and the scandal that followed.

In the trailer, disgruntled former employees of the couple, Rand Gauthier and his friend Uncle Miltie - played by Seth Rogen Nick Offerman - steal and watch the sex tape Anderson and Lee made on their honeymoon in 1995.

Pam & Tommy premieres Feb. 2 on Disney+.

