Elle Fanning looked dazzling in a metallic party dress recently, where fans are impressed with the trust she has in her nipple pasties.

The 25-year-old is currently at Cannes Film Festival where she's been photographed wearing beautiful outfits both on the red carpet and out-and-about.

But there's one dress in the particular that's had fans talking - a Paco Rabanne silver floor-length dress with intricate feather-like embellishments on the middle to bottom half of the gown.

Meanwhile, the top of the dress followed the metallic theme with two silver nipple covers.

"Now THISSSSS is a partyyyy dressss @pacorabanne," she posted on Instagram snaps of herself posing in the dress to her 6.3m followers.

Fans took to the comments sections, and had something to say about Fanning's trust in the coordinating nipple pasties.

One person said: "You have so much trust in that dress lmao. It’s a stunning look though!"

"My nips could never…" another person wrote.

Someone else added: "Oh sure, if you have tiny areolas. I could never."

"Gorgeous! But my boobs would be so cold!" a fourth person commented.

While celebrity pals praised the daring look in the comments section.

Lucy Boynton wrote: “Deceeeeeeased," while Naomi Watts added: “I am DEAD [skull emoji],” and Maude Apatow echoed similar sentiment, she commented WOW."

