Babatunde Aleshe has spoken about what it was like to be on I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! with former health secretary Matt Hancock.

Asked if the atmosphere in camp changed when Hancock came in, the comedian, who was booted off the show on Wednesday, told the Mirror: "Yeah definitely there would have been. Because he knows who he is, and we know who he is.

"We know exactly how the public perceives him and we have our own opinions but when you’re in camp it’s so different because it’s like you can’t think about the outside world, all you can think about is hey we have to win stars.

"So as much as we can have our opinions we have to rely on him and so to rely on him we have to encourage him and distance ourselves from any opinions."

Babatunde teased Hancock about the infamous images of him breaking his own Covid guidance. Hancock said he had fell in love but Babatunde joked that he was "grabbing booty".

"I think with Matt I wanted him to be comfortable with being teased," he added. "He was saying to me that he actually appreciates that because what is politics without having comedians or people who mock what we do? What is politics without that? You have to have critics and comedians point out your wrongdoings. He’s a good sport."

"Honest to God I respect the man highly for having people like me, Seann and even Chris be on his back for certain things.

"I was a bit more, I involved him in the joke, I wasn’t trying to laugh at him, I was trying to laugh with him and make him laugh at himself. I’m from a different perspective, everyone else is coming from a perspective where they actually understand politics a bit more whereas I am coming from a working-class perspective where it’s like I might not understand everything you do but certain things that you do are funny to me like the whole bum grab – all of that stuff, that’s what my generation and my culture would point out.

"I also spoke to him about how disappointed I was at how much he messed up but you know what that guy I have to admit is someone who definitely is able to put his hands up and say 'yes, I did wrong and I’m trying to right my wrongs' and I commend him for that."

Hancock made it through another elimination last night, and was survived by Chris Moyles who wasn't pleased about being "less popular".

Still, all could change tonight...

