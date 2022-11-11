I'm a Celeb's Babatúndé roasts Matt Hancock about him 'grabbing the booty'

I'm a Celebrity viewers were left in stitches after Babatúndé Aléshé confronted Matt Hancock about his affair with Gina Coladangelo in the most bizarre way possible.

The comedian asked the former health secretary how things had been since resigning, to which the MP explained how he'd fallen in love and made a mistake.

"You didn’t just ‘fall in love’ you were grabbing booty bruv!" the Gogglebox star quipped, to which Hancock quickly responded: "Oh give over".

