Matt Hancock's first episode on I'm A Celebrity! Get Me Out of Here was quite the affair.

Firstly the former health secretary slipped while crossing the bridge to the camp and then started singing Ed Sheeran. After that he and fellow new contestant Seann Walsh had to crawl around in the dark while having bugs dumped on them as part of the bushtucker trial. He then had to complete several 'mole challenges' such as calling Chris Moyles 'Greg' by mistake.

Hancock then officially arrived in the main camp where he was politely greeted by his fellow camp members but behind his back, not everyone could quite believe he was there.

Boy George also mentioned that he would have probably left if anything would have happened to his mother because of the policies that Hancock put in place during the Covid pandemic.

Sign up to our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

The singer added: "Everyone’s so nice to him and I was like, ‘Jesus, what we gonna do. I don’t want to spoil this experience for myself. I’m not good at hiding what I feel. Especially when it’s something so strong."

Elsewhere, viewers and a fair few political parties made their thoughts loud and clear about Hancock's arrival in the jungle.

































































































































As predicted the public is already gunning for Hancock and he'll have to take part in Thursday's bushtucker trial which has been dubbed 'The Tentacles of Terror.'

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.