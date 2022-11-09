Matt Hancock's first episode on I'm A Celebrity! Get Me Out of Here was quite the affair.
Firstly the former health secretary slipped while crossing the bridge to the camp and then started singing Ed Sheeran. After that he and fellow new contestant Seann Walsh had to crawl around in the dark while having bugs dumped on them as part of the bushtucker trial. He then had to complete several 'mole challenges' such as calling Chris Moyles 'Greg' by mistake.
Hancock then officially arrived in the main camp where he was politely greeted by his fellow camp members but behind his back, not everyone could quite believe he was there.
Boy George also mentioned that he would have probably left if anything would have happened to his mother because of the policies that Hancock put in place during the Covid pandemic.
The singer added: "Everyone’s so nice to him and I was like, ‘Jesus, what we gonna do. I don’t want to spoil this experience for myself. I’m not good at hiding what I feel. Especially when it’s something so strong."
Elsewhere, viewers and a fair few political parties made their thoughts loud and clear about Hancock's arrival in the jungle.
\u201cNever mind #ImACeleb and trying to win meals for a jungle camp, Matt Hancock should be in the UK, in his office, and delivering for constituents wondering where their next meal will come from. \n\nYou\u2019re not a celebrity. You\u2019re an MP with a job to do.\u201d— Liberal Democrats (@Liberal Democrats) 1668031042
\u201c\ud83e\udee3 Matt Hancock on I'm a Celebrity...\n\nThis is Tory Britian. Get me out of here!\n\n#ImACeleb\u201d— The Green Party (@The Green Party) 1668028843
\u201cCharlene looking at the camera after Matt Hancock's answer is the most iconic moment of #ImACeleb\u201d— Sophie Buchan (@Sophie Buchan) 1668030928
\u201cI don't think Matt Hancock is going to win this.\u201d— James Oh Brien (@James Oh Brien) 1668031046
\u201cFind yourself someone who looks at you the way Matt Hancock looks at Sean Walsh #ImACeleb\u201d— Shehab Khan ITV (@Shehab Khan ITV) 1668030095
\u201cThe Great British Public voting for Matt Hancock to do every single trial #ImACeleb\n\u201d— Jay (@Jay) 1668030361
\u201cCan't believe anyone left Twitter before Matt Hancock's #ImACeleb debut.\u201d— Richard Osman (@Richard Osman) 1668028677
\u201cMatt Hancock leaving Westminster when he saw ITV had called \ud83d\udcde\n\n#ImACeleb\u201d— Chris Moyles (@Chris Moyles) 1668029104
\u201cDid anyone else enjoy Matt Hancock stacking on the bridge into #ImACeleb\u201d— James Davies (@James Davies) 1668028467
\u201cIf there\u2019s one thing you can bet, Owen doesn\u2019t have a clue who Matt Hancock is \ud83d\ude02 #ImACeleb\u201d— Shaughna Phillips (@Shaughna Phillips) 1668030644
\u201cYou think it couldn't get any worse. The energy crisis, inflation, Brexit, political turmoil, global unease and international instability.\n\nAnd then you hear Matt Hancock singing Ed Sheeran\u201d— Otto English (@Otto English) 1668028720
\u201cSeeing Matt Hancock on #ImACeleb feels like a Black Mirror episode. It's a fever dream.\u201d— Scott Bryan (@Scott Bryan) 1668028356
\u201c\u2018Bullshit, bullshit, bullshit\u2019 - Mike Tindall nails Matt Hancock in about three minutes #ImACeleb\u201d— Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Toby Earle \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1668030727
\u201cSeann every time he remembers Matt Hancock is his fellow camp mate #ImACeleb\u201d— antanddec (@antanddec) 1668028674
\u201c"You ever done any acting before?"\n"Not since school."\n\nMatt Hancock has been in the jungle 5 minutes and he's already lying. #ImACeleb\u201d— Bradley Cates (@Bradley Cates) 1668030087
\u201cNo i\u2019m genuinely embarrassed to say that Matt Hancock is making me laugh #ImACeleb\u201d— oh (@oh) 1668028836
\u201cBoy George\u2019s reaction to Matt Hancock doing the next Bushtucker Trial embodies the entire British public \ud83d\ude02\u201d— Tom Sharp (@Tom Sharp) 1668032257
\u201cMatt Hancock sitting in luxury whilst the others are suffering?? Sounds familiar #ImACeleb\u201d— sophie (@sophie) 1668031515
\u201cMATT HANCOCK SLIPPING OFF THE BRIDGE THEN SEANN LAUGHING IN HIS FACE BEFORE MATT SINGS ED SHEERAN I'M CRYING WHAT ALTERNATE DIMENSION IS THIS #ImACeleb\u201d— Heviscringe (@Heviscringe) 1668028582
\u201cIs it just me or does Matt Hancock look at people like he\u2019s in love with them when in close proximity\u201d— Nadine Batchelor-Hunt (@Nadine Batchelor-Hunt) 1668030442
\u201cThe camps reaction when Matt Hancock walked in:\n#ImACeleb\u201d— Candles McGee (@Candles McGee) 1668030258
\u201cMatt Hancock stealing the camp mates stuff like it\u2019s PPE in March 2020 #ImACeleb\u201d— danica\u2019s surgical gloves (@danica\u2019s surgical gloves) 1668031374
\u201cThe camp behind Matt Hancock\u2019s back VS when they have to talk to him around the fire #ImACeleb \u201d— Harrison Brocklehurst (@Harrison Brocklehurst) 1668032172
\u201cMatt Hancock when asked why he decided to join I\u2019m A Celeb\u2026 \u201cI want people to know what I\u2019m like behind closed doors\u201d\n\nMatt behind closed doors\u2026\n#ImACelebrity #ImACeleb\u201d— chris floyd (@chris floyd) 1668032627
\u201c#ImACeleb #ImACelebrityGetMeOutOfHere #ImACeleb2022\nMatt Hancock: simply exists\nSean Walsh:\u201d— GH (@GH) 1668033541
\u201cEveryone rushing in to vote for Matt Hancock every opportunity available\n\n#ImACeleb\u201d— Adam (@Adam) 1668032537
\u201cEveryone at home proud that everyone else voted Matt Hancock to do the trials #ImACeleb\u201d— Alex K Phillips (@Alex K Phillips) 1668032429
\u201cthe whole of the UK acting shocked that matt was picked even though they voted him 5 times #ImACeleb\u201d— Shannon jenkins (@Shannon jenkins) 1668032394
\u201c#ImACeleb\n\nMe every night at 9pm ready to vote for Matt Hancock again:\u201d— Sam Russell (@Sam Russell) 1668032220
\u201cMatt getting voted for every trial untill the eliminations start. #ImACeleb\u201d— Ryan Glendenning (@Ryan Glendenning) 1668032274
\u201cWhen the public get the opportunity to vote for Matt Hancock to do his first Bushtucker trial\u201d— Jake Verity (@Jake Verity) 1668002597
As predicted the public is already gunning for Hancock and he'll have to take part in Thursday's bushtucker trial which has been dubbed 'The Tentacles of Terror.'
