Father and son date the same woman in bizarre new reality show

From Love Island to MAFS, Love Triangle, Love is Blind, Too Hot to Handle and First Dates, dating shows are seemingly taking over the TV world. But now, attention has turned to a peculiar type of reality show with a unique concept: MILF Manor.

A group of young men in their twenties couple up with older women in their 40s to 60s – hence the title. However, season two has raised a few eyebrows as a result of a bizarre twist.

The dads joined the cast to compete for the women's attention...

Contestant Joey Schifilliti, 21, shared his experience with the New York Post, calling it "a lot of emotions at once."

Speaking about his reaction when his dad Anthony, 54, showed up, he said: "Everyone was obviously shocked. But I was also kind of excited. Like me and my dad, we hang out. Honestly, it gave me something to look forward to."

Anthony added that it took him by surprise: "We were thinking we were going on two separate dating shows…. when I walked in and I saw Joey, I was like, 'Oh my God!'"

The pair said they didn't think it was weird to pursue the same women – who were much closer to Anthony's age.

"You know, Joey dates older women," Anthony said. "We go out [together], Joey’s like my brother, almost. We’ll go out on double dates. I let him develop himself. I give him the right direction, and I let him be him."

Joey wasn't disappointed when his dad made a surprise appearance. Instead, it gave him "a little more confidence."

The concept was first explored in the show's first season which aired in 2023 and shocked audiences when it first premiered.

