Nude contestant on Naked Attraction branded 'dangerous' by stunned viewers

Channel 4’s much-discussed television show Naked Attraction returned to our screens provoking somewhat of a large talking point after a contestant is labelled “dangerous”.

The rather unique TV programme sees contestants baring all in the hopes of being chosen by the person looking for love.

In the first show of the new series, one man certainly made an impression after users commented on how very well-endowed he was.

36-year-old Darryl was on the show hoping to be chosen by Sarah, a trans woman who previously appeared on the show pre-transition.

In the yellow pod, Darryl drew the attention of viewers who had much to say about the size of his penis.

On social media, viewers shared their thoughts, with some complimenting him on his anatomy, while others said it was verging on being hazardous.

One stunned viewer tweeted: “Yellow would have your eye out.”

Another Twitter user said: “Bet she picks yellow.”



Someone else wrote: “Well hello yellow.”

Unfortunately for Darryl, he didn’t quite do it for Sarah, who sent him home explaining that she wasn’t a fan of his thick beard, preferring someone more closely shaven.

Before he left, it was revealed Darryl works as a marquee erector, leading to some laughter in the studio and prompting some innuendo-filled jokes online.

Someone said: “Yellow is a well fit man. His beard might need trimming but he's gorgeous and could erect my marquee any day.”





