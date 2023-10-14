A former Naked Attraction contestant has said she was "hospitalised" after sleeping with the "well endowed" man she picked as her date.

Tracy Kiss appeared on the Channel 4 reality series in 2016 when she was 28 and was required to choose between five potential matches based on how they looked naked. She candidly shared she was looking for a man with a "large package" who could satisfy her after giving birth to two children.

She eventually chose 21-year-old Mark Redfearn, and while they dated for a year before parting ways, things weren't always peachy in the bedroom.

"It definitely helps having that extra package," she revealed during a highlights edition of the show.

But she continued: "He put me in hospital a few times with it, but I'm OK. I actually experienced internal bleeding, just because he is ridiculously well-endowed."

Tracy also said that the pair spent "every day" laughing together and chatting on the phone, adding that they "lost so many days just spent in bed."

"Mark was such a good choice for me, he was the perfect person," she also said.

Let's just hope her insides have since recovered.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.