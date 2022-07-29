Pass us a tissue because Neighbours - the iconic Australian soap - has come to an end.

The final episodes of the soap have already been aired in Australia and UK viewers will wave goodbye to the characters on Friday evening on Channel 5 after seeing them daily for around 37 years.

Talk about end of an era...

The show has nurtured all sorts of talent from Kylie Minogue to Margot Robbie so as we hear the opening theme tune croon one final time, let's take a look back at the biggest stars that appeared on the show and take a gander at where they are now.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Buckle up because it's nostalgia time:

Kylie Minogue



She shot to fame because of her on-screen romance with Scott Robinson, played by Jason Donovan (more on him later). What's she up to now? We don't have to tell you surely. Kylie Minogue is one of the biggest musicians out there.

Minogue and Donovan returned for the show's finale, much to the delight of eager fans:

Margot Robbie

Robbie left the soap in 2011 and since then has become an a-list household name. Now based in the US, she has gone on to star in Suicide Squad, The Wolf of Wall Street, I, Tonya, Bombshell and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and more.

While her appearance in the finale is said to be over Zoom, the actress sent a case of Champagne to the set to mark the show's end.

Nice of her.





Russell Crowe



Before he became known for films like Gladiator, A Beautiful Mind and The Loudest Voice, in the late 80s Crowe played Kenny Larkin in four episodes.

See, literally everyone has been on Neighbours.









Jason Donovan

After a stint on the soap, Donovan moved to the UK where he launched his successful music career. He's even appeared on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing and Dancing on Ice, a metric of success if we ever saw one.

And keeping things a family affair, Jason's daughter Jemma also starred on the soap.

Cute.





Liam Hemsworth

Picture: Getty Images / GABRIEL BOUYS / Staff

Since the soap, Hemsworth has been in a fair few blockbusters including The Hunger Games, Knowing and The Dressmaker.

He was also briefly married to another famous face, (not one who appeared on Neighbours though) Miley Cyrus.





Natalie Imbruglia

Before she was belting out her cover of 'Torn', Imbruglia played Beth in Neighbours for three years.

When she left, her debut album Left of the Middle sold seven million copies worldwide, and she has released five albums since and won a whole host of awards including two Brit Awards.

Not a bad career.





Guy Pearce



Guy became famous on the soap thanks to his portrayal of Mike Young from 1986 until 1989. Then he left and has been in a number of big films including Factory Girl, The Hurt Locker, Iron Man 3 and Mary Queen of Scots.

Reflecting on his time on the soap, he wrote on Instagram on December 2020: "I was just 18 and a tad nervous. I met wonderful people and have great memories. I'll always appreciate this incredible opportunity."









Ian Smith

Who is Ian Smith you might ask? But who is Harold, you wouldn't. Harold Bishop first appeared on our screens in 1987 and appeared on and off throughout the years and even came back for the finale.

Smith, who played the character has starred in other roles too, like the 2021 series How to Stay Married but it is Neighbours that really puts him on the map.





Because that's when good neighbours become good friends...

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.