There’s something a little different coming to Netflix very soon in the form of the new series Kaleidoscope.

Giancarlo Esposito, Paz Vega and Tati Gabrielle all star in the uniquely constructed show, which is set to arrive in the new year.

The non-linear series focuses on a gang of criminals as they plan the biggest heist in history and the eight episodes can be watched in any order.

The instalments tell the story across the course of 25 years, spanning from 24 years before the heist up until 6 months afterwards.

Netflix said that the story "is told through a unique streaming experience, where viewers will enter the crime at different moments in time".

The series is in-part inspired by real-life events, as the show’s creator Eric Garcia explained.

Giancarlo Esposito and Tati Gabrielle star in the new series Netflix

He said: “After Hurricane Sandy, $70 billion worth of bonds got flooded in the basement of the DTCC, which is a large clearing effort that’s owned by a bunch of the big banks. To my mind, I was like, ‘Well, that’s a perfect coverup for a heist!’”

Garcia went on to say: “Being able to move around and watch different orders gives you a different viewpoint on the characters. There are questions that are going to be asked in one episode that are answered in another episode.

“Similarly, there'll be answers in an episode that you're watching that you don't even know are answers to something until you see the question when you watch another episode.”

It’s the latest series to experiment with structure to arrive on Netflix after Black Mirror special Bandersnatch invited viewers to choose their own adventure and plan their own way through the story through a series of interactive narratives in 2018.

Kaleidoscope is set to arrive on Netflix on January 1.