Nigel Farage has failed to win yet another vote after coming third in this year’s I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out of Here!

The controversial right-wing politician’s announcement as one of the contestants was met with backlash after it was reported he was being paid £1.5 million to appear.

Farage made the final alongside former professional boxer Tony Bellew and reality TV star Sam Thompson and came third out of the three.

But, for Farage, the feeling of being beaten at the last hurdle is a familiar one as the politician has suffered similar losses in his political career.

The former Ukip leader has run several times to become a member of parliament but has failed ever to be elected. He has stood for election to the House of Commons seven times, ran in five general elections and two by-elections, but has not won any of them.

In 2010, in a bid to become MP for Buckingham, Farage was famously beaten by a man dressed as a dolphin named Flipper – the independent candidate received 10,331 votes, ahead of Farage’s 8,401.

To add insult to injury, Farage was hospitalised on polling day following a plane crash that occurred when the Ukip banner he was attempting to fly got caught in the plane’s rudder.

Many took to social media to mock Farage’s familiar experience of falling short following a public vote.

One X/Twitter user joked: “Looks like #Farage fans are taking his failure to win pretty hard.

“But still, they should take heart. He came third. Which is marginally better than the fourth or fifth he usually comes whenever there’s a public vote. So, progress, eh?”

Even broadcaster Piers Morgan got in on the action with a brutal post, writing: “Congrats to Nigel Farage on losing a public vote for the 7th time, this time to an irritating reality TV halfwit in the lowest-rated series of I’m A Celebrity. And for ending up engulfed with snakes, an appropriate final humiliation for the biggest snake in Britain.”

Another said: “Farage - personally rebuffed, yet again, by a discerning electorate.”

“Pleased to see Nigel Farage still unable to win anything. Didn’t watch an episode and will never watch again. @ITV made a huge error of judgement having Hancock on but Farage was another level,” someone else argued.

It comes as the show’s hosts Ant and Dec hinted they’re not keen on controversial politicians being contestants.

Following his departure, Farage appeared on Good Morning Britain and claimed he has been “the most demonised figure, over the last decade, in national politics” and wanted to appear on the show to prove he's a “normal human being”.

He added: “Is this the biggest paycheck I've ever had? Yes, it is and what on earth is wrong with that?”

