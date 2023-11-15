Nigel Farage and ITV respond to I'm A Celebrity backlash: "Very good idea"

Nigel Farage and ITV have responded to people's outrage after the controversial politician was confirmed as a campmate in this year's series of I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here!

News of the former UKIP and Brexit Party leader joining the show sparked backlash online as furious viewers vowed to boycott the show set to return to our screens this Sunday (November 19).

Not only is Farage one of the most controversial signings in the programme's history, but he is also the highest-paid with a whopping £1.5 million deal, MailOnline reported.

Now, Farage has since shared a clip of Ant and Dec appearing to give their seal of approval for him to join the jungle.

The pair often go on Instagram Live after presenting the show, and last year the two Geordies were asked whether they reckon Farage would be a good campmate to have in a future lineup.

To which Ant replied:" That is a very very good idea. Very good idea,” with Dec in agreement added: “I’d like to see that.”

Posting the endorsement to social media, Farage wrote: “Give the people what they want!” alongside a side eye emoji.

Meanwhile, ITV has also posted a statement responding to the negative reactions about Farage being on the show.

“I’m A Celebrity has always featured a diverse cast from all areas of public life and has a history of featuring political figures throughout its 20 years on screen," the statement read.

“As with any campmate, viewers are invited to form their own opinions when the show begins on Sunday.”

Farage is set to join Jamie-Lynn Spears, Josie Gibson, Nella Rose, Fred Sirieix and more in this year's jungle lineup.

I'm a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here! returns to ITV1 this Sunday (November 19) at 9pm.

