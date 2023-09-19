The leaked footage of US Only Fools and Horses remake should come with a trigger warning

Leaked footage has revealed a US remake of Only Fools and Horses was in the works and it was absolutely terrible.

Only Fools and Horses is arguably one of the most iconic sitcoms to have ever appeared on British television after its 1981 pilot.

At its peak, the show drew millions of viewers and smashed TV rating records at the time, with the characters Del Boy and Rodney becoming a part of British comedy culture.

Now, it appears America was trying to replicate some of that success on the other side of the Atlantic by attempting to adapt the show into a US version in 2012.

Bar a few exceptions, US remakes have historically done horribly and it seems Only Fools and Horses, renamed Kings of Van Nuys, was no different.

TV network ABC commissioned two separate pilots and decided to pass on picking up either of them. And, judging by footage leaked online, it’s not hard to see why.

A clip was shared online by comedian Tom Mayhew, who wrote: “In 2012, a US remake of Only Fools and Horses was produced. It has recently leaked online.

“This is a Trigger warning, for nothing I can say will adequately prepare you for what they did to the beloved British character.”

“I've seen hostage tapes that are funnier,” one viewer remarked.

Another wrote: “‘US remake of only fools and horses’ instilled in me a deep visceral fear.”

“Might have ruined my week, definitely my day,” said someone else.

Mayhew elaborated further on his disgust in a YouTube video, in which he explained: “I feel the problems with this adaptation can be summed up in a few sentences. One, I feel like they've missed the whole underclass, working-class aspect of it and just gone, ‘Oh, wouldn't it be funny to do a show about a dodgy Wheeler Dealer and to put them in these crazy situations’.

“And they've completely missed one of the great things about the show, was the fact it did show but like a normal family in relatively normal situations and that's why people loved it.

“Two they've missed the drama. [...] And three, tonally just all over the place. So yeah, I wouldn't recommend you watch it.”

