Pete Davidson praised for ‘beautiful’ SNL cold open on Israel-Hamas conflict

Actor and comedian Pete Davidson has received widespread praise and support online after he opened this week’s episode of Saturday Night Live (SNL) by sharing an anecdote about dealing with his late father’s death and addressing the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
Hamas, the Palestinian militant group, crossed the border into Israel and launched an attack last Saturday which left 1,300 people dead.
Israeli forces retaliated by bombarding the Gaza Strip, where the organisation is based, with Gaza saying up to 2,329 Palestinians have been killed.
Davidson began SNL by saying: “This week we saw the horrible images and stories from Israel and Gaza, and I know what you’re thinking: ‘who better to comment on it than Pete Davidson?’
“Well, in a lot of ways, I am a good person to talk about it because when I was seven years old, my dad was killed in a terrorist attack, so I know something about what that’s like.”
Davidson’s dad Scott worked as a firefighter, and died while responding to the attacks on the World Trade Center in New York on 9/11.
The entertainer continued: “I saw so many terrible pictures this week of children suffering – Israeli children and Palestinian children – and it took me back to a really horrible, horrible place.
“No one in this world deserves to suffer like that, and especially not kids.”
He went on to add that his mother “tried pretty much anything she could do to cheer me up” following his father’s death, buying him a DVD a year later which “she thought was a Disney movie” but was in fact Eddie Murphy’s 1983 stand-up special Delirious – one which is definitely not for eight-year-old children.
“We played it in the car on the way home and when she heard the things Eddie Murphy was saying, she tried to take it away, but then she noticed something: for the first time in a long time, I was laughing again.
“I don’t understand it - I really don’t and I never will – but sometimes, comedy is really the only way forward through tragedy.
“My heart is with everyone whose lives have been destroyed this week, but tonight, I’m going to do what I’ve always done in the face of tragedy, and that’s [to] try to be funny.
“Remember, I said ‘try’,” he concluded.
After the cold open was shared by SNL online, users on X (formerly Twitter) have commended Davidson’s “beautiful” and “gorgeous” speech:
This is gorgeous. Well done, Pete Davidson.— Charlotte Clymer \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6 (@Charlotte Clymer \ud83c\uddfa\ud83c\udde6) 1697351889
@cmclymer This was a terrific opining. It\u2019s hard to open after a tragedy, and he handled it well.— Dr. Karen Michaelson (@Dr. Karen Michaelson) 1697357385
Touching and powerful reflection. \u2764\ufe0f\n@nbcsnl— Linda Yaccarino (@Linda Yaccarino) 1697375096
I did not think that Pete Davidson would be a voice we need right now, but \u2014 and I say this in full sincerity \u2014 kol hakavod.— Amy Spitalnick (@Amy Spitalnick) 1697377955
A powerful, sensitive cold open and a really smart move from #SNL.— Emily Longeretta (@Emily Longeretta) 1697344356
In lieu of the traditional comedic cold open, Pete delivered a quietly powerful and heartfelt open. \ud83d\udc4d\ud83c\udffb\u2764\ufe0f— Richard Roeper (@Richard Roeper) 1697373013
This was last night's cold open on SNL. Please share it.\n\nPete Davidson spoke from the heart about children suffering. It was powerful, passionate, and honest.\n\nGive yourself a minute. You'll need a tissue or two ...— Goodable (@Goodable) 1697370676
Incredible SNL statement by Pete Davidson. \n\nNo matter what you think of SNL, I think this statement transcends political divides. Please give it a listen. \n\nGreat job Mr. Davidson.— Brian Krassenstein (@Brian Krassenstein) 1697375948
The clip has been viewed more than six million times on X at the time of writing.
