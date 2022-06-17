Pete Davidson, 28, has finally made his debut on the hit reality show The Kardashians... Well, kind of.

In a post-credit scene of the finale, the Saturday Night Livecomediancould be heard making a crude joke about Kim's vagina.

“Pete, come here, you have to meet Paxy," the Skims founder said to Pete, who was off-camera. "Paxy has worked with me as audio [for] 14 years from Keeping Up With the Kardashians. She knows everything about me. She’s probably seen my vagina,”



Pete cheekily quipped: “More than me?”

Kim shot back, “Not more than you,” adding, “But she’s probably seen it.”

Audio editor Paxy replied that she had not seen Kim's vagina, which prompted Kim to joke: "You haven’t seen my vagina? We’ll get there, takes time to warm up to seeing my vagina. But you could look on the internet."

Ahead of the launch of The Kardashians, Kim told Varietythat her beau wouldn't appear in the reality show reboot.

The pair have been together since November Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

She said, “I’m not opposed to it. It’s just not what he does," adding: “But if there was an event happening and he was there, he wouldn’t tell the cameras to get away. I think I might film something really exciting coming, but it wouldn’t be for this season.”

As for season 2 of the show, there's already good news for fans.

Speaking to the news outlet, the family confirmed Hulu does indeed have plans for a follow-up. The finale episode also promised the series is "to be continued."

While there is no official release date as of yet, we're sure it won't be long until the famous family returns to screens.

