Nothing says welcome to my new television show like a bottle full of bub in a club.

Preparing for his TalkTV debut, Piers Morgan, 57, posted a 20-second video of himself sitting on the set of his new show Piers Morgan Uncensored and dancing to 50 Cent's hit song In da Club.

"In da club..and ready to go. cc [50 Cent]," Morgan wrote in the tweet.

While sitting in his chair, Morgan awkwardly moves his hands and arms back and forth while the 2003 hit plays in the background.. Many commenters pointed out how dad-like his dancing was.

"Dad dancing at its best haha 😂 love it," Katy replied.

"Oh no [not] Dad dancing Piers," Aidan wrote.

It makes sense, the 57-year-old media personality does have four children.

Sign up for our new free Indy100 weekly newsletter

There was no shortage of people cringing at Morgan's awkward dance moves. Twitter users posted gifs and memes mocking Morgan.





Morgan is ramping up for the premiere of Piers Morgan Uncensored which marks his return to television one year after his dramatic exit on Good Morning Britain.

Monday night's premiere will feature the highly anticipated interview Morgan had with former President Donald Trump. In previews for the broadcast, Morgan teased a moment where Trump storms off set seemingly in anger.

Previews for Morgan's new show sparked debate online after Nigel Farage accused Morgan of editing the broadcast to make it appear more dramatic.

Piers Morgan Uncensored airs at 8 pm GMT on TalkTV.



Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.