The trailer for an explosive upcoming TV interview with Donald Trump and Piers Morgan has been released - and it looks like the former President walks out after heated words.

"I think I'm a very honest man," Trump can be heard saying. "I'm much more honest than you are."

Later, after a series of back-and-forth snaps between the pair, he demands they "finish up the interview" and "turn the camera off" before walking away from the set.

The full interview airs on 25 April on Talk TV.

