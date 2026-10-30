Netflix's 'Pride and Prejudice' trailer released - biggest reactions

It's a literary classic, so it's no wonder there are so many adaptations of Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice - and a trailer for the new Netflix series has landed.

The 6-part limited series is promised to be a "a faithful, classic adaptation of the novel" written by Dolly Alderton (Everything I Know About Love) and directed by Euros Lyn (Heartstopper).

The cast includes Emma Corrin, Olivia Colman, Jack Lowden, Rufus Sewell, Fiona Shaw, Freya Mavor, Jamie Demetriou, Daryl McCormack, Rhea Norwood, Siena Kelly, and Louis Partridge.

© 2025 Netflix, Inc.

For those unfamiliar with the story, we see the five Bennet sisters navigate love, family, and society’s expectations to secure their futures. When wealthy bachelors arrive to the area, Jane (Mavor) falls for the charming Mr. Bingley (McCormack), while Elizabeth (Corrin) is at odds with Bingley’s proud friend the reserved and aloof Mr. Darcy (Lowden).

Some of the famous adaptations of the novel include the 1995 BBC drama series starring Jennifer Ehle as Elizabeth Bennet and Colin Firth as Mr. Darcy, and then the 2005 film adaptation starring Keira Knightley as Elizabeth, and Matthew Mcfayden as Mr. Darcy.

This latest adaptation is set to be released on Netflix on December 3.

Since the trailer dropped on Thursday (October 29), viewers and Austen fans have been giving their verdict on the latest adaptation set to hit our screens.

One person said, "Olivia Colman as mrs bennet is a generational casting."





"Wait a minute….I'm moving….." a second person wrote.





A third person added, "THE YEARNING."

"Imagine not being wildly giddy over Jack Lowden as Mr. Darcy. Couldn't be me. LOOK AT THEM!" a fourth person commented.





A fifth person reacted, "Olivia Colman, you are the perfect Mrs. Bennet."





"Wait I actually smiled and ofc Olivia is perfect," someone else similarly noted.

"This is an interesting take on the book. There seems to be more focus on the bennet sisters and their interiorities than just Liz and Darcy. Not sure how i feel about Lydia's arc, but overall, excited!





"Let’s see if this can beat the 1995 version for me."





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