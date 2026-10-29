'Actively bullied by the dumbest people': Abdul El-Sayed exposes Trump's playbook

Abdul El-Sayed skewered Donald Trump ’s “bully” tactics and it makes perfect sense.

Throughout the run up to the midterm elections, Democratic senate candidate for Michigan El-Sayed has faced a slew of Islamaphobic abuse from Republicans including the US president himself. But, rather than let it get to him, El-Sayed has instead revealed how it is all part of Trump’s nasty playbook.

Speaking on comedian Hasan Minhaj’s podcast “Minhaj Doesn't Know”, El-Sayed picked apart Trump’s tactic, explaining: “We are being actively bullied by the dumbest people in the room. Donald Trump is an idiot. Whatever you think about him, he has one genius which is the genius of getting attention, because his dad never gave him enough.

“Because he was a nepo baby, because he had resources, [he] realised quickly that he just craved for attention and then used the bullying tactics that he uses right now to get it. But the man is an idiot when it comes down to it. Just a fool.”

El-Sayed then picked apart vice president JD Vance, suggesting he is a smart person but “has no actual soul” or charisma and that he sucks up to whoever the strongest person in the room is. He added that defense secretary Pete Hegseth is a “mini-fool bully”.

And plenty of people agreed whole-heartedly with his assessment.

“THANK GOD we have someone finally saying this. Trump is a moron,” someone said.

Another argued: “The millennial candidates are communicating on a different level.”

Someone else wrote: “I’ve waited ten years for someone to say this about Donald Trump.”

One person said: “Michigan's version of Ossoff. Every single Dem needs to tell these truths. Bang. F**king. On.”

“This is exactly how everyone should be talking to them,” another suggested.

One wrote: “Inject. It. This is how you dismantle someone like Trump. Abdul is so good at this.”

“Every. Single. Word. Of. This,” said another person.

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