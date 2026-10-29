People are thanking Donald Trump – but not for reasons you might think

People are actually thanking US president Donald Trump , but not for reasons you might think.

In the run up to November’s midterm elections taking place next week, the final push is being made by both parties with rallies happening around the country.

Never one to miss an opportunity to boast about his perceived accomplishments, Trump posted on Truth Social on Thursday (29 October) bragging about the size of the crowds at his recent rallies and his alleged “99 per cent” approval rating.

“We are drawing the BIGGEST CROWDS at Trump Rallies in the history of Midterm Elections, by a factor of five times. There has never been anything like it! My Approval Rating in the Republican Party is now at 99%. Thank you, such an honor!!!” Trump wrote.

The claims in the post were deemed so outrageous by some they actually thanked him for giving them a good laugh.

“Oh to be this delusional… A woman can dream!” someone mocked.

The group Republicans Against Trump posted: “Fact check: Trump holds rallies in small arenas, and even then, plenty of seats are empty.

“A Fox News poll from last week puts Trump’s approval rating among Republicans at just 76%, nowhere near the 99% he claims.”

“Thank you grandpa….needed this laugh to start the day,” another person said.

They added: “Obama last night in a packed 10K arena and Trump in an Ohio high school gym.”

Another argued: “Yeah I've seen the crowds. Y'all are having a hard time packing a high school gym. The downfall will be studied.”

Someone else mocked: “That means the worst turnout ever.”

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