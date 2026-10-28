Three capybara pups born in Edinburgh months after ‘babybara’ Bru shot to fame

Three capybara pups have been born at Edinburgh Zoo, just months after baby capybara Bru catapulted to viral fame.

Keepers spotted the new pups on Wednesday morning after they were born overnight to capybara parents Luna and Rodney.

The Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS) said the triplets are doing well and sticking close to their mother.

The pups will have their first health check in the coming weeks, at which point keepers will find out their genders and choose their names.

“The triplets are adorable, exploring their new home while staying close to mum and taking in the world around them. It is wonderful to watch,” Darren McGarry, head of animal care at Edinburgh Zoo, said.

Bru is adjusting to no longer being the centre of attention Darren McGarry, Edinburgh Zoo

Edinburgh Zoo’s last pup was internet sensation Bru, who was born in May.

He was the first capybara to be born in Scotland in 18 years.

Mr McGarry said: “Bru is adjusting to no longer being the centre of attention. He is a little grumpy for now but we are sure he will be best buds with his siblings once he settles.”

Capybaras are the world’s largest rodents and can breed several times a year.

The birth of the triplets also comes after a photograph of two capybaras in the pool went viral on social media, with the zoo only recently revealing that this intimate scene was shared between Rodney and Cali, Luna’s sister.

“Capys might look cute and innocent but honestly, their lives are like something from a soap opera,” Mr McGarry said.

“Cali rules the roost and Luna does as she is told. Bru is the golden child. Rodney is a bit of a shy boy – but he is clearly a hit with the ladies! Like they say, it is always the quiet ones.”