Question Time audience member voted leave because of worker's 'safety guides'

A Brexiteer has admitted she voted for the policy for a very odd reason.

Speaking during a leave voter special of BBC Question Time, the unnamed audience member said she wanted better worker safety - especially when it comes to roofs...

“The reason that I wanted to come out of Brexit was because we seemed to keep to all the rules and many foreign countries didn’t," she explained.

"I’m just talking about people that go up on roofs, for one thing …When they brought the rules in about the safety guards, we took that on board, but when you went to France or Germany or something, they were all up on their roofs with nothing.

"We were paying the cost for having to do it the right way and they weren't."

The clip did the rounds on social media and people didn't exactly sympathise with her.

It is seven years since the United Kingdom voted to exit the EU by 52 per cent to 48 per cent. And yet, we are still arguing about whether or not it was a good idea.

Brexit? More like Brex s**t.

