Question Time guest applauded for spending two minutes just eviscerating the Tories

A Question Time guest has been praised on social media after tearing into the Tory party’s "woeful" record over the past 13 years.

Claire Stewart-Hall, who was in the audience for the show on Thursday (March 30), hit out at Conservative MP Andrew Murrison while the panel were discussing anti-social behaviour.

Stewart-Hall hit out at Tory austerity and called the government out for ‘cutting local services to the bone’.

"I'm staggered to be honest at the gap between the audience and the panel, and the notion that you think you're succeeding on green energy, or that people support human beings washing up on our shores or being deported to Rwanda. I'm absolutely staggered,” she said.

"The way we talk about serious youth violence is not to talk about crime, it's to talk about the trauma that they've actually experienced in the last two years."

Stewart-Hall went on to say: "You have cut funding, you've cut budgets in schools, we can't recruit teachers, we can't recruit teaching assistants. You've cut social workers, you have cut local services to the bone and then you're worried about antisocial behaviour. There are no youth services.”

She added: "There is such a massive gap between what you're saying and people's experience. Why can't people buy a house? Look at their wages - they're a teacher, they have been through university, paid over £30,000, if not more, to go to university.

"Use rent control. Want to have more houses? Build more houses because you can find the money to build HS2 and drill through forests.”

Earning applause from the audience, Stewart-Hall continued: "This is what we're talking about - these are ideological choices. You've done nothing for green energy in 13 years, nothing! Absolutely nothing! So, I think when we're talking about young people and supporting them... what has been put in place for young people? That tutoring programme, a tutoring programme. That's it. It's woeful, it's woeful."

The episode was filmed at GS College WISE campus in Bristol, with host Fiona Bruce joined by Murrison, Labour's Emily Thornberry, the Liberal Democrat’s Helen Morgan, as well as Oxfam chief executive Danny Sriskandarajah and The Spectator editor Fraser Nelson.

