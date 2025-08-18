Taylor Swift was recently on the New Heights podcast, where she announced her new album, The Life of a Showgirl - and now Swifties believe the pop star left hidden Easter eggs to indicate she will perform at the Super Bowl Halftime Show next year.

As always, these theories have sparked conversation on social media, with fans delving deep to look for evidence to back up their theories.

Swift's boyfriend is Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce, and we've seen her come and support him at games (including two Super Bowls), and Swift's attendance has influenced young girls to watch the NFL.

Could we see her swap the spectators' seat for the stage in 2026 for Super Bowl LX?

Here's a breakdown of why Swifties believe Swift will be the next Super Bowl Halftime performer.

Sourdough coincidence?

Outside of her career as a global pop star, Swift revealed some of the hobbies she gets up to in her downtime, such a baking sourdough bread.

During the podcast episode, the singer noted how it has "taken over my life in a huge way," and confessed she's thinking about bread "60 per cent of the time now."

“I'm just, like, always baking bread and texting my friends and being like, ‘Can I send you some bread? I need some feedback. Do you like this one better than you liked the other one? Like, I did the rise a little differently,” Swift explained.

Swifties were quick to highlight that Super Bowl LX next year will take place at the San Francisco 49ers' Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, where the team's mascot is Sourdough Sam.





The 60 per cent comment

There was another thing fans picked up on in regards to Swift saying she thinks about sourdough bread "60 per cent of the time now."

In particular, they pointed out how Super Bowl LX marks the 60th event of this kind.





47 seconds remark

When Jason Kelce gave a grand introduction for Swift's podcast debut, the singer thanked him for "screaming for, like, 47 seconds."

No, Swifties don't think this was just a random number (especially since Swift mentions her love of numerology later in the episode), and believe she could be referencing the 47th stop on her Eras Tour, which took place at Levi's Stadium.

As mentioned earlier, this is where Super Bowl LX is taking place.

This year, Kendrick Lamar was the Super Bowl Halftime Show performer, with Usher performing the year before. Typically, headliners for the upcoming year are announced around September time - so Swifties may find out pretty soon if their theory is correct...

Meanwhile, Swift's upcoming album The Life of a Showgirl is set to be released on October 3.

Elsewhere, 9 biggest takeaways from Taylor Swift on New Heights podcast, and Taylor Swift announces new album - track list, reaction and release date revealed.

