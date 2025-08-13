If you've already worked your way through all 32 Real Housewives franchises, fear not, because The Real Housewives of London season one is just days away, and if the previews are anything to go by, it'll be explosive.

We feared The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills could never be topped (the Amsterdam episode lives rent-free in our heads), and frankly, there'll never be another cast member like The Real Housewives of New York's Luann de Lesseps, but it would seem Hayu's first original show has somehow hand-picked six wealthy, dramatic women that will no doubt do it justice.

Among the pack there's the wife of ex-West Brom chairman Jeremy Peace, a former Ladies Of London cast member, and a skincare entrepreneur.

Plus, there'll be cameos from much-loved figures in the Housewives-verse, Dorinda Medley and Caroline Stanbury.

In the trailer, we see the six women on a weekend getaway when the very apt 'London Bridge is Falling Down' starts playing in the background, and the rows begin.

You know when the opening line is "you're a chronic liar and an insecure t***" - it's going to be juicy.

The show will launch its opening episode on 18 August, with subsequent episodes following weekly.

Ready to meet the cast? Here's who's joining The Real Housewives Of London...

Karen Loderick-Peace

50-year-old Karen has already made cameos on both The Real Housewives of Cheshire, and The Real Housewives of Jersey, which means one of two things - she already knows how the drama goes and will stay away from it, or she'll be the drama.

Born in Jamaica, and a mother of three, she's married to ex-West Brom chairman Jeremy Peace, whose net worth is an estimated £175million, and while the couple live in a six-storey mansion in London's affluent Belgravia, they of course have several other UK homes, and a private jet.

"I have a good man standing next to me, we work hard together I don't just sit around playing pretty all day", she says in a promo clip.

"I would never ever live in another city but London."

She cites Brixton as one of her favourite areas as you "feel like you're in the Caribbean".

Juliet Mayhew

47-year-old North Queensland native, Juliet, was sent to boarding school in London by her parents aged 12, and now an actor-turned-creative director, she's permanently based in Chelsea.

She's a close friend of Ladies Of London's Caroline Stanbury, who makes an appearance alongside her in the new series.

Juliet has two teenage children Ophelia and Orlanda - named after Shakespeare characters - with her hedge fund manager husband, Anthony.

"I'm a Londoner through and through because I raised my children in London", she says, despite still having her Aussie accent.

However, she admits her husband still regularly "threatens" to take her to the Lake District, when she'd rather spend the weekend in Barbados.

Juliet Angus

Juliet Angus will be a familiar face to the Ladies Of London fans, as she's the only cast member to be joining The Real Housewives Of London.

The now-47-year-old, who is originally from Chicago, won't be entering quietly either, and an infamous 2014 scene where she furiously refused to eat 'Bambi' (that's veal, to you and I), still goes viral to this day.

She's based in Notting Hill, and married to Canadian media exec, Gregor - even boasting Lindsay Lohan as the godmother to one of her two children.

When she's not busy working on her jewellery line, she's playing influencer for her 330,000 followers.

"Dare I say I love the food here? Because no one's ever said that before", she jokes. "I think the whole tea thing is a little overrated."

Nessie Welschinger

42-year-old Nessie may be recognisable to a select handful, as she took part in Bake Off: The Professionals in 2021 - but unfortunately she was one of the first to be eliminated.

She's a full-time cake maker now, with some of her creations selling for up to £15,000, and she even counts Queen Elizabeth II as one of her former clients, having made her 90th birthday cake.

She even supplies bakes to London's most luxurious hotels, including The Ritz and Claridge's.

Nessie lives in Chelsea with her mining mogul husband (whom she met outside a tube stop in 2006), but they also have a home in the Cotswolds.

She says her most 'unexpected' friendship development in the show has been with Panthea Parker.





Panthea Parker

51-year-old socialite Panthea isn't afraid to take risks - and by that, we mean she once spent £140,000 on her cheating ex-husband's credit card - which she says "felt really good".

Born in Iran, Panthea grew up in Pimlico but now lives in north London, and is married to lawyer, Edmund Parker - even counting Suella Braverman as one of her close friends.

She classes herself as "real as real housewives come", and doesn't have a job, but does regularly share her jet-setting lifestyle on social media.

If you needed any more convincing of her fiery personality, in the trailer we see her husband talking her down from asking King Charles III about the Prince Harry drama at a Buckingham Palace garden party.

"You would never find me in Shoreditch", she says. "I'm too boring and classic for that."





Amanda Cronin

Amanda Cronin is the founder of Fenwick-stocked skincare brand, Amanda Caroline, and despite appearing on Channel 4’s the Millionairess and Me in 2022, she says she's never watched any of the Real Housewives franchise.

The 56-year-old former model, who resides in Belgravia (and originally from Hampshire), claims she has the "longest legs" in the district, and is no stranger to a yacht party in Monaco.

"I do feel that modelling gave me a great sense of relationship building", she admits.

She reportedly got a healthy sum from her second husband, First Utility boss Mark Daeche in 2019, rumoured to be near the £40million mark.

Amanda says she loves the Arts Club and the now-burnt-down Chiltern Firehouse, but "wouldn't be seen dead" in private member's club, Annabel's, or as she puts it, "Chav-abel's".

