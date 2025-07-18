Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Teddi Mellencamp has shared a heartbreaking admission about her ongoing cancer treatment, months after finding out her melanoma had metastasized to her lungs and brain.

In February, the reality TV star revealed that doctors have discovered "multiple" tumours on her brain, and she was undergoing surgery to remove two of them.

The 43-year-old was already undergoing treatment for skin cancer, which she was diagnosed with in 2022, and recently had surgery to remove it from her shoulder.

However, after spending recent weeks with "debilitating headaches", Mellencamp took to social media as she showed fans her head being shaved ready for an emergency surgery.

Getty

She says the smaller tumours will be treat with radiotherapy at a later date, but doctors believe they have been growing for at least six months.

"For the last several weeks I've been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches. Yesterday the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization", the daughter of John Mellencamp posted in a statement to Instagram.

"I am blessed to be surrounded by my children, family, friends, doctors, nurses, and surgeons who are doing everything possible to get me back into better health.

"Thank you everybody who has reached out, and to everyone who has supported me along this journey."

Real Housewives co-star, Kyle Richards, could be seen at her bedside in hospital. It's thought that the pair have been living together amid their respective divorces.

Richards, who showed her support on social media for Mellencamp could even be heard joking in one video that she wanted her friend's "old hair extensions" after she shaved her head.

Messages of love have since poured in from both Bravo stars and fans of Mellencamp.

“Join me in praying for @teddimellencamp as she goes into surgery today. Please also pray over her beautiful kids. Teddi Jo, I love you so much and can’t imagine my life without you—you’re the little sister I never had and the best friend anyone could ask for. Sending all the love, positive vibes, and healing energy your way. #prayercircle,” wrote her 'Two Ts In A Pod' co-host Tamra Judge.

Vanderpump Rules star Stassi Schroeder added in a comment: "Oh Teddi, thinking of you. You’re so so so strong."

“Teddi- I’m so sorry. Praying for you. You are so strong ,” commented Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga.

Thousands of fan tributes poured in too.

"Teddi I'm so very sorry to read this you have already been through more than one person should sending you lots of positive healing you've got this", one wrote.

"I appreciate you telling your story with cancer and showing how you have to be mindful of what is going on with your body and being an advocate for yourself. So many people get dismissed by doctors or held back by insurance plans. You need to fight to get things checked", another added.

Now, months later, in an interview with Glamour alongside Kyle Richards, Teddi has spoken about how doctors didn't realise the rate at which the disease had spread to her internal organs.

"When you go to a doctor, you just assume that’s it. I’m doing what I’m supposed to do," she confessed as to why she hadn't pushed doctors to give her scans earlier.

"At first, I didn’t even really do the research on melanoma because I didn’t want to know all of the bad things. But there’s a difference between self-diagnosing yourself and being an advocate for your own health", she added.

"My highest melanoma on my shoulder was stage one. When I finally followed up on it, they were like, 'We didn’t do the scans, because you didn't have anything above a stage one on your body.' But look what happened."

She went on to urge fans to "trust their gut instinct" when it comes to their health.

Here's to hoping she has a speedy recovery.

