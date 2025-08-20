What is teeth-gate? Real Housewives of London episode one drama explained

The Real Housewives Of London has made its long-awaited debut, and if episode one set the tone for what's to come - we're in for a very drama fuelled-season.

The episode introduced us to the six core housewives in the new franchise: Juliet Angus, Amanda Caroline Cronin, Karen Loderick-Peace, Juliet Mayhew, Panthea Parker and Nessie Welschinger, who make up part of west London's most affluent crowd.

While many of them knew each other before the show from that circuit, cracks began to show when the season's storyline was kicked off with some drama about...teeth.

Amanda, the founder of luxury skincare brand, Amanda Caroline, was hosting a soirée at her home for International Women's Day, when things quickly took a frosty turn.

It came after Panthea Parker accused a mutual dentist friend of Juliet Mayhew of messing with her son's teeth when he went to get his braces fixed.

Hayu

However, upon arrival to the dentist, the youngster was apparently told she didn't have the right glue to fix it - but decided to carry out six fillings on his teeth instead, without permission.

When a horrified Parker confronted Mayhew about it, she claims that her fellow housewife took the side of the dentist.

Fast forward to Cronin's party, and 50-year-old Parker wasn't willing to play happy families with her former friend.

"My husband told me 'don't give Juliet the time of day, do not react, and do not come out with everything...I just hope Juliet doesn't grate on me'", she notes.

So what does she do? Immediately stroll in and spill all of the tea, of course - to the Aussie's face, no less.

"Talking about teeth at someone's party? I really don't want to hear that", Cronin chimes in during her confessional.

A tense exchange sees accusations of "fakery" and Parker telling Mayhew to "shut the f*** up", before things get out of hand and attention turns to her accusing her former-friend of "borrowing clothes" in front of the other horrified housewives - while she maintains that's not the case.

"Why did you take her side? You were my friend", Parker asks Mayhew when teethgate comes up, who claims that she was "writing horrible things" about the dentist on social media.

Hayu

Soon after, the mum-of-four, who is married to lawyer, Edmund Parker, leaves the party - suggesting she's not quite done with bringing up the topic.

It's not the last Panthea Parker has spoken about teeth-gate either.

“I promised myself I wasn't going to be like that, then it just happened,” Parker told The Standard about the incident. “…it was just coming out, [in my mind] I was like, 'What are you doing?' I just can't help myself. It's like, when you poke the bear.”

Naturally, fans are already living for the drama surfacing in the show.

"Real Housewives of London premiere had everything you’d want from Housewives - Real WEALTH - Funny Confessionals - Conflict over borrowed clothes and dentistry... Have a feeling this might be the best Real Housewives season in 2025", one person wrote.

"Them fighting over a dentist giving Panthea’s son too many fillings was high camp, loved it!", another wrote.

"You guys!!!!! #RHOLDN is so good! First episode was 10/10. All the ladies are RICH, they’re arguing about trivial things like borrowing clothes and dentistry! WE ARE SO BACK!", a third wrote.

We're kissing goodbye to our social life for the foreseeable.

