If you live in London, there is a good chance you take the Tube to zip around the capital.

If you do, you are probably tired on your morning commute so don't take much notice of the seats. Indeed, the carriages are usually so busy, you probably don't even see the places a lucky few get to park their bottoms.

So we don't blame someone, who posting on Reddit, revealed they just realised the fabric on the Tube seats shows the London Eye.

Yep. Mind blown.

Unbeknownst to the Redditor, there are actually four major London landmarks hidden in the fabric. Look carefully and you will also see Big Ben, St Paul's Cathedral and Tower Bridge.

London company WallaceSewell came up with the design in 2010 and the design is named Barman (after Christian Barman, publicity officer for TfL in the inter-war years).

TfL describes it as "embodying the spirit of London".

Every day's a school day.

