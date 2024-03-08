Sharon Osbourne blasts James Corden and Anna Wintour in explicit rant

We're less than a week into the new series of Celebrity Big Brother – and there have already been some interesting chats in the famed house.

On the recent episode of the ITV show, attention turned to name-droppers in the celebrity world.

"I tell you who does that: James Corden – he does that all the time," Sharon Osbourne said during a candid conversation with Louis Walsh and Kate Middleton's uncle, Gary Goldsmith.

"I go to him, ‘I really like your shoes,’ and he goes, ‘Yes, Stella McCartney,’" she continued, adding: "I’m like, ‘I didn’t ask you who made them.’ He constantly, constantly throws out names."

She went on to suggest that Corden played the "LA game very well" by showing up to all of the openings and events when he made the move to America.

Former X Factor judge Walsh then jumped in and said "he kissed all of the right people," including Vogue editor Anna Wintour.

Osbourne responded: "Oh, she loves [Corden]. She loves him. But who loves Anna Wintour? She does. I think she’s a C-word."

Walsh then added Ellen DeGeneres' name to the mix, to which Osbourne pretended to vomit.

@teiganish Did anybody else catch Sharon trashing James Corden and Anna Wintour on last night’s Celebrity Big Brother: Late & Live? 🥴🤣 Sharon and Louis together have been absolute CBB gold! Although my pick to win the whole thing is Fern Britton. ❤️ #cbb #cbbll #sharonosbourne #louiswalsh #cbbuk

Meanwhile, former Love Islander Ekin Su was praised online for "asking all of the right questions," after asking Gary Goldsmith where his niece, Kate Middleton was.

"There's a kind of code of etiquette. If it's announced, I'll give you an opinion," Goldsmith said, adding: "I've spoke to her mum, my sister and she is getting the best care in the world. All the family's done is put the wagons round and looked after family before anything else."

He concluded by telling the reality star: "She's amazing, she'll be back."

On the outside world, Prince William hit back at social media theories regarding Middleton's health, saying: "His focus is on his work and not on social media."

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.