South Park mocks Ozempic craze in new special episode

South Park is set to take on the weight-loss drug Ozempic in a new upcoming special episode of the animated comedy show.

Semaglutide, which goes by the brand names like Ozempic, Wegovy and Rybelsus, is an injectable medication invented to treat Type 2 diabetes. But it has now taken Hollywood by storm due to its ability to help with weight loss.

Everyone from Elon Musk to Oprah Winfrey have been open about using semaglutide and now the makers of South Park are going after it in a new comedy special.

Paramount+ announced the special, titled South Park: The End of Obesity, and shared a teaser video of the episode.

In the 30-second clip, Cartman is told by a doctor that his weight is a problem and needs “drastic measures” to bring it down, so the doctor suggests he should go on semaglutide.

The description of the special explains: “The advent of new weight loss drugs has a huge impact on everyone in South Park. When Cartman is denied access to the life-changing medicine, the kids jump into action.”

It will be the seventh special episode that South Park has produced, with others previously focussing on topics like Covid and streaming.

South Park: The End of Obesity is due to premiere on Paramount+ on 24 May and it seems people are excited for its return.

“Just when the world needed them most, they’re BACK!” someone commented on YouTube.

Another wrote: “I work in American healthcare. This will be sure fun to watch.”

Someone else wondered: “Are we going to see a buff Cartman?”

