Twitter owner Elon Musk just revealed that he lost around 30lbs - but as a result, his burps taste "next level."

After midnight on Wednesday (16 November), someone called Chicago Glenn tweeted praise to the tech billionaire about his weight loss.

"You've lost a ton of weight, Elon! Keep up the fantastic work!" Glenn tweeted accompanied by a composite photo of Musk shirtless on a boat what seemed to be a recent photo of him.

This prompted the tech billionaire to respond: "Down 30 lbs!"

Seeing Musk's response also caused the official account of the Tesla Owners of Silicon Valley to chime in and ask, "What's made the most difference?" in his weight loss journey.

Musk said that he fasted, didn't have much tasty food around to tempt him, and utilised semaglutide, a medication that goes by the brand names Ozempic or Wegovy and helps treat Type 2 diabetes.

The treatment, which was also in short supply due to TikTok influencers using it to diet, also causes weight loss.

Someone behind the account Niche Gamer said they also happen to take Ozempic for diabetes and were curious to know if Musk had the "nasty burps" that "tastes like rotten eggs."

And Musk, seemingly experiencing that symptom, added: "Yeah, next level."

This isn't the first time Musk took to Twitter to reveal his weight loss.

In July, the billionaire was photographed shirtless while on holiday in Mykonos, Greece.

The images that circulated eventually led to body-shaming from people who called him "pale" and "fat."

Addressing these negative comments, Musk explained that he had been "fasting periodically" with the advice from a pal to feel healthier, which resulted in him losing over 20 pounds.

He then followed up his original tweet by mentioning that he used the app called Zero, which helps people log their intermittent fasting.

Intermittent fasting can be done daily or weekly to create meal-time schedules that rotate between voluntary fasting and non-fasting.

Despite fasting working for Musk and others, always consult a doctor before making any significant diet changes.

For anyone struggling with the issues raised in this piece, eating disorder charity Beat's helpline is available 365 days a year on 0808 801 0677. You can visit their website here.

NCFED offers information, resources and counselling for those suffering from eating disorders, as well as their support networks. They can be reached by phone at 845 838 2040 or their website here.

