'Squid Game' creator admits he is 'sick' of the show

The creator of the TV seriesSquid Gamehas admitted he’s “sick” of the show as the release date for season two approaches.

In 2021, the South Korean survival drama took the streaming world by storm and became Netflix's most-watched series. It has since spawned merchandise, reality shows and video games.

Now, the Squid Game creator, Hwang Dong-hyuk, has revealed he’s over the hype of the show ahead of the release of the second season on 26 December.

Speaking to Variety , Dong-hyuk admitted that, while the show has been successful, it hasn’t come without its challenges and stresses.

“I’m so exhausted. I’m so tired. In a way, I have to say, I’m so sick of Squid Game,” Dong-hyuk told the publication. “I’m so sick of my life making something, promoting something. So I’m not thinking about my next project right now. I’m just thinking about going to some remote island and having my own free time without any phone calls from Netflix…Not the Squid Game island.”

And it’s not the first time the creator has been less than enthusiastic about the stress the show has caused him.

In a recent interview with the BBC, Dong-hyuk revealed the stress of season one of the show caused about “eight or nine” of his teeth to fall out of his mouth during the production.

Back in 2021, he also claimed that he is “ not rich ” despite season one’s incredible success. He told The Guardian : “I have enough to put food on the table. And it’s not like Netflix is paying me a bonus. Netflix paid me according to the original contract.”

