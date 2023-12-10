Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality completion based on Netflix's breakout Korean thriller, has yet to pay its champion Mai Whelan her $4.56 million cash prize.

In an interview with The Sunday Times, Whelan gave a straightforward message: "Show me the money."

Whelan, a 55-year-old immigration adjudicator and US Navy veteran, won the season finale in a game of "rock, paper, scissors", beating 27-year-old contestant Phil Cain.

The second-largest reward in reality TV history - after the US edition of The X Factor, which awards winners recording contracts worth $5 million - Whelan beat out 455 other contestants over the course 10 episodes.

But despite filming wrapping in February, Whelan revealed that she hasn't received any of her winnings.

"I feel like Tom Cruise in Jerry McGuire," she said.

Whelan shared that she plans to donate some of her winnings (when she eventually receives them) to charities for the underprivileged, wildlife, and climate change, as well as a retirement home for herself.

Someone with knowledge of the production told Vanity Fairthat the contestants were always aware they would receive their money after the final episode has aired.

Viewers, as expected, were shocked:

One user commented that the failed pay out showed "an even more horrifying critique of capitalism".

Indy100 have reached out to Netflix for comment.



