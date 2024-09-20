Squid Game Season 2 first teaser trailer dropped by Netflix

A new teaser trailer for the highly anticipated season 2 of Netflix's smash hit SquidGame has dropped, much to the excitement of fans.

Actor Lee Jung-jae reprises his role as protagonist Seong Gi-hun who has ditched his plans to travel to the US (as we saw in the season one finale) and in the trailer returns wearing his Player 456 green tracksuit as a new survival game is set to begin - with new constants and a huge cash prize of 45.6 billion won.

According to the plot synopsis, the second season of the popular Korean thriller series takes places three years after Seong Gi-hun won Squid Game and he has a "new resolution in his mind".

“We’re ready to start the game,” a voice can be heard saying in Korean at one point.

Meanwhile, actors Lee Byung-hun (Hwang In-ho, the frontman who oversees the game), Wi Ha-jun (Hwang Jun-ho, the police officer in search of his brother) and Gong Yoo (the game's salesman) are also set to return.

The first season of the dystopian show was released in 2021, and the nine-episode series became the most-watched non-English television series on Netflix, with two billion hours viewed over an eight-hour run time on the video streaming service.

So it's fair to say there has been a lot of anticipation for season 2, which is set to be released by Netflix on December 26.

Fans of the show couldn't contain their excitement about the upcoming season.

One person wrote: "The way I just threw my phone in excitement. I cannot wait to rejoin the games."

"Y'all going to see me being OBSESSED once again with squid game this December," another person said.

A third person added: "Again I have a stomachache even from the trailer."

"STOP I'M SO EXCITED," a fourth person commented.

Although season two isn't out yet, it has already been confirmed that a third and final season will drop sometime in 2025 but no official release date has been announced yet.

