If you’ve been anywhere near TikTok this week, you might have spotted a viral clip that’s got Squid Game fans talking – and not always in the way you’d expect.

The footage, shared by Noor (@noorplayzz21) and captioned "can’t believe this happened" with a broken heart emoji and a fallen rose, claims to show the explosive ending of the third season of the smash-hit Netflix series.

The on-screen text boldly announces: "Nah the ending of S3 was crazy bro." And it certainly looks wild.

The clip features Player 222 (the baby), seemingly undergoing a bizarre transformation straight out of a horror flick.

Picture this: the baby suddenly morphs into a Chucky-esque figure, brandishing a surprise knife as they face off against Player 456 – protagonist Seong Gi-hun – in the tense final round of a new game called Sky Squid Game.

In the dramatic showdown, Gi-hun manages to kick the wild baby off the edge, securing his victory once again.

@noorplayzz21 can’t believe ts happened💔🥀#fyp #viralvideo #goviral #trending #blowthisup #relatable #funny #lol #squidgamenetflix #squidgames #squidgames3





The clip has racked up a whopping six million views, attracting a flood of reactions – including from viewers who haven’t yet finished watching the show and were caught completely off guard by the alleged spoiler.

One disgruntled fan commented: "Maybe put a spoiler disclaimer next time!!??"

Another added: "You just spoiled the ending for me."

Meanwhile, a third panicked: "I'm shaking did this actually happen..."

To answer the burning question: no, it didn’t.

The entire video is a clever piece of AI-generated content, expertly crafted to look like a genuine Squid Game finale. Yet, despite being entirely fictional, it’s sparked genuine debate and amusement online – and proved just how quick people are to believe what they see on social media.

So, if you haven’t caught up with Squid Game yet – maybe watch the real thing before diving back into TikTok. Otherwise, you might just get "spoiled" by a menacing baby that never was.

