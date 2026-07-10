Everything we know about coming of age drama 'Sterling Point'

On the search for a new young adult series? Then the "heartfelt" coming of age drama Sterling Point should be on your radar.

The series is led by 17-year-old Annie Jacobson (Ella Rubin), and the plot synopsis reads, "Raised in New York City with her twin brother (Keen Ruffalo) and loving adoptive father (Jay Duplass), Annie's life takes a turn when she inherits her mysterious grandfather's island in Canada. There, she finds new friends, budding romances and untold family secrets."

The official trailer for the series has dropped which features the Gracie Abrams track "Look at My Life," a new single her upcoming album, Daughter from Hell, releasing 17th July.

Who is in the cast?

Amazon MGM Studios

Alongside Rubin and Ruffalo, additional cast memebers include Amélie Hoeferle (The Hunger Games: The Ballad Of Songbirds & Snakes, Night Swim), Jacob Whiteduck-Lavoie (Billie Blue), Daniel Quinn-Toye (Sunny Dancer) Bo Bragason (Renegade Nell, The Radleys), Jeffrey Dean Morgan (The Walking Dead), Nikko Angelo Hinayo (Davey & Jonesie's Locker), Mabel Strachan (The Ridge), Elle-Maija Tailfeathers (Three Pines), and Missi Pyle (Harlan Coben’s Shelter).

Megan Park is a director, co-showrunner, and executive producer on the series alongside Fake Empire's Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, and LuckyChap.'s Dani Gorin and Tom Ackerley.

When is the release date?

Amazon MGM Studios

Sterling Point premieres on August 5, with all eight episodes streaming exclusively on Prime Video.

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