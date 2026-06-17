With shows like Heated Rivalry and Off Campus, ice hockey romance fans are being fed, and there's more to come as Netflix has announced new TV series Icebreaker.

The show, which is currently in the works, is based on Hannah Grace's viral book of the same name released back in 2022 which has sold nearly 5 million copies sold worldwide and has remained on the New York Times bestseller list for 70 consecutive weeks.

In the story, we follow "Anastasia Allen, a competitive figure skater with her eyes on Olympic gold. Everything changes when Anastasia is forced to share the rink with Nate Hawkins, a hockey player who’s equally determined to go pro."

Courtesy of Simon & Schuster

The Netflix plot synopsis continues, "Despite the cold temperatures on the ice, the heat between Anastasia and Nate is undeniable. But, is ambition or attraction the sharper blade?"

Amanda Lasher and Jade Bartlett are set to write and executive produce the adaptation.

Furthermore, the show is being executive produced by Unwell Productions with Alex Cooper, Matt Kaplan, and Mina Lefevre.

“Netflix has a long history of turning beloved romance novels into massive global hits. We know our members can’t get enough of these stories, which makes Icebreaker the perfect next chapter for us,” said Jinny Howe, Netflix’s head of scripted series for US and Canada.

"By supercharging the hockey sports-romance genre, Icebreaker has ignited a passionate fandom and helped redefine the landscape of contemporary romance. We are thrilled to partner with Jade Bartlett, Amanda Lasher, and the team at Unwell Productions to bring this irresistible love story to life.”

Taking to Instagram, Grace shared her excitement the announcement of her book being adapted.

"We’re greenlit, baby I’m so unbelievably happy to finally be allowed to tell you that ICEBREAKER is being adapted into a tv show by @netflix & @unwell ," she wrote.

There has not yet been any casting announcement which Grace noted, "There is zero casting news right now, but I’ll keep you posted along with other announcements when I’m allowed to! If you haven’t heard it from me or Netflix/Unwell, it’s just a rumour."

As for when we can expect to tune into Icebreaker on our TV screens, no official release date has been confirmed yet - but on IMDb it does have a US release date for 2026, so we'll be keeping our eyes peeled...

Why not read...

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.