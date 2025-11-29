Warning: This post contains spoilers for Stranger Things 5: Volume One.

The Stranger Things universe has graced us with some sensational memes over the past four series, from Eddie Munson’s cries of “Chrissy, wake up” being songified by The Gregory Brothers, to Will Byers crying and his “your mom” meme.

And now, with the first volume from a whole new season dropping on Netflix – the final series, no less – fans have a load of new content to digest and, ultimately, turn into the next social media trend.

So we’ve rounded them up for you below – you’re welcome.

1. Robin calling out Will’s infamous bowl cut

Well, the haircut certainly was A Choice…

And in response, Will replies: “They’re not that popular anymore.”

2. Stopping Dustin from getting beaten up

Dustin must be protected at all costs.

3. Chaos from Steve Harrington

Never change, Steve.

4. Erica’s pie

More incredible scenes from Erica Sinclair...

5. Nancy being an icon

Fans have also expressed support for Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer) when she says she doesn’t trust doctors who smoke or “call me sweetheart”.

6. Delightful Derek

Viewers can't get enough of the new addition to the gang.

The first volume of Stranger Things 5 landed on Netflix on Wednesday evening (or in the early hours of Thursday morning for UK folks), with the initial four episodes made available for our viewing pleasure.

This also meant that we finally found out that the full title for episode two is, as many fans predicted, “The Vanishing of Holly Wheeler”.

The fresh supply of memes from volume one should hopefully tide people over until volume two – comprising three episodes - drops on 25 December (also known as Christmas Day, how festive), with the show reaching its dramatic conclusion on 31 December (New Year’s Eve).

