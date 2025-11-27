Video

Stranger Things actor shocked at how 'sexy' fans think Vecna isplay icon

Stranger Things actor shocked at how 'sexy' fans think Vecna is

Vecna thirst tweets by fans have left Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower rather taken aback - particularly as he's not only the villain - but hideous.

The actor, who plays Vecna (and his other forms), sat down with Netflix to play 'Scene Stealers' when season 4 was released.

'Am I the only one who thinks Vecna is hot?' one user wrote, alongside a clip of him licking the creature.

"That man just licked my nasal cavity!" Jamie responded. "We're very grateful for the fact you think V-Man's sexy...but next time, let me know before you lick my nostrils."

