Stranger Things actor shocked at how 'sexy' fans think Vecna is

Video
Vecna thirst tweets by fans have left Stranger Things' Jamie Campbell Bower rather taken aback - particularly as he's not only the villain - but hideous.
The actor, who plays Vecna (and his other forms), sat down with Netflix to play 'Scene Stealers' when season 4 was released.
'Am I the only one who thinks Vecna is hot?' one user wrote, alongside a clip of him licking the creature.
"That man just licked my nasal cavity!" Jamie responded. "We're very grateful for the fact you think V-Man's sexy...but next time, let me know before you lick my nostrils."
