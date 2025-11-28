Something major just happened in Stranger Things season 5 for the first time

The internet has been abuzz since Volume 1 of Stranger Things 5 dropped this week (November 26), but there's one particular detail that has gained attention.

Friendship is a big theme in the hit Netflix series, particularly between the close-knit friend group "The Party", which consisted of Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), Will Byers (Noah Schnapp), and Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin), who initially bonded over their love of Dungeons & Dragons (with Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) and Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink) later joining the friend group).

We also see the growing bond between Dustin and Steve Harrington (Joe Keery), whose unlikely friendship starts in season two. Steve was a high school jock and bully turned babysitter taking Will, Lucas and Max under his wing too, as they battle the supernatural forces from Demogorgons to Vecna.

But what about Will? Yes, he may have been missing at the beginning of the show, but he was later found.

Fans have noticed that from seasons one to four, Steve and Will have never talked to one another - until now.

Following the release of Stranger Things 5, a viral post on X/Twitter went viral claiming "it has been 5 seasons" and that "Steve Harrington and Will Byers have STILL not interacted with each other directly."

But this was soon semi-debunked as one viewer highlighted that the two actually speak to each other for the first time this series in episode three, titled "The Turnbow Trap".

"Were you seen through the eyes of Vecna or Derek?" a confused Steve asks Will.

To which Will responds, "Both... I was Vecna but inside Derek's mind."

A brief interaction, but we'll take it - maybe they will talk more in future episodes...

Volume 1 of Stranger Things 5 is now available to watch on Netflix.



Elsewhere from Indy100, Stranger Things season 5 debuts with lowest critics' score so far, and Stranger Things season 5: Does Will Byers die?

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Sign up to our free indy100 weekly newsletter

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.