Stranger Things: 6 of the biggest fan theories for what's to come in final episode

Warning: This article contains spoilers for seasons one to four of Stranger Things, as well as minor details concerning the stage play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow.

The eagerly-anticipated final season of the hit Netflix series Stranger Things has landed, and as fans gear up to find out how the battle with Vecna will unfold, they’ve also been sharing their theories as to what might come in the final episode.

The opening clip of Episode One shows Will in the Upside Down six days after initially going missing, attempting to escape a Demogorgon, only to end up knocked out and taken by the monster to Vecna, who force-feeds Will an unknown substance.

The video’s release came as fans speculated whether the mysterious shadowy figure seen in the first season was actually Jamie Campbell-Bower’s Vecna, but in an interview with Digital Spy, show creators Matt and Ross Duffer (better known as the Duffer Brothers) debunked the theory and confirmed it was the Demogorgon.

“Back in season 1, we obviously hadn't designed Vecna or anything. We knew that there was a more sentient evil behind everything in the Upside Down, but obviously this is long before Vecna had been designed,” Ross told the outlet.

And so, as the fandom goes into overdrive, here’s five other fan theories about season 5 which may well turn your world Upside Down…

1. Will will lose an eye

- YouTube youtube.com

Sticking with Byers for a second, YouTube content creator Jenks has suggested the character will lose an eye in the final series.

Referring back to Stranger Things 2, when the schoolchildren were learning about the case of Phineas Gage – a man who survived a pole going through one of his eyes and part of his brain – Jenks says the scene focuses “the cameras a lot on Will Byers”.

He also goes on to refer to a “strategically placed shot” in Stranger Things 4 which sees a poll covering Will’s eye as he sits in a car.

“This cannot be a coincidence,” he says, before pointing to promotional material for Stranger Things 5 which doesn’t show Will or Vecna with both of their eyes, and the ‘Eye of Vecna’ artefact in Dungeons and Dragons, from which the show takes some inspiration.

However, this was quickly debunked throughout Volumes One and Two (at least in the literal sense, anyway), as Will was very much seen with two eyes. There's still one episode to go, however...

2. The thessalhydra will be the main monster of Stranger Things 5

@medicalmovieman Stranger Things might’ve just teased its biggest villian yet… #strangerthings #strangerthings5 #elevenstrangerthings #strangerthingsedit #netflixstrangerthings #strangerthingsedits #tiktokscenescontest

In another D&D-adjacent theory, fans have noted that every season has seen a different monster be at the forefront – from the Demogorgon in Stranger Things, demodog in Stranger Things 2, the Mind Flayer in Stranger Things 3 and Vecna in Stranger Things 4.

So what about Stranger Things 5?

People are speculating that that might be the thessalhydra, which was seen in a Dungeons and Dragons game in the show, but was also depicted in a drawing by Will and potentially seen in a vision experienced by Nancy.

So far, Vecna has remained central to the plot, but there's still time for a late appearance from a new monster. Is Vecna actually being controlled by someone else?

3. Eddie Munson is Kas, who kills Vecna in Dungeons and Dragons

@crenbeast Send this to an Eddie Munson fan 😳 Stranger Things Theory: Eddie is alive. #StrangerThings #EddieMunson #StrangerThings5 #strangerthingstheories #FilmTheory

If you still haven’t gotten over the death of Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) in Stranger Things 4, then one fan theory may be music to your ears, as it argues that the character we all saw get ripped apart by demobats may actually be Kas the Bloody-Handed.

In Dungeons and Dragons, Kas is the lieutenant of Vecna who ultimately betrays him. Again, another new character we've not yet had any introduction too, and it may be too late now.

4. A Dungeons and Dragons game in Stranger Things 4 might hold the answers…

However, others have speculated that Kali (or Eight), introduced in Stranger Things 2, might have a part to play in taking down Vecna, referencing a game of Dungeons and Dragons in season 4, episode 1 where Eleven isn’t enough to reach the score of 20 needed to defeat the big bad.

Eleven, Eight and One (in other words, Henry Creel) does equal 20, and Kali has made her return in season 5, though...

5. Counsellor Ms Kelley is connected to Vecna

In Stranger Things 4, we learned that both Chrissy Cunningham (yes, of “Chrissy Wake Up” fame, if you need your memory jogged) and Fred Benson had sessions with Hawkins High School guidance counsellor Ms Kelley, not long before they hallucinated a grandfather clock and died after having their bones snapped by Vecna.

The same goes for Max Mayfield (Sadie Sink), who fled the big bad to the epic tune of Kate Bush’s “Running Up That Hill” in the episode “Dear Billy”, but ended up blinded and in a coma come the end of Stranger Things 4 when she was killed by Vecna but revived by Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown).

But going back to the grandfather clock, one theory notes that it has a keyhole on the front, and Ms Kelley has a key necklace on her when meeting with students, leading fans to speculate that Vecna and the counsellor may be connected.

And in the comments of one Instagram video entertaining the theory, fans have questioned whether Ms Kelley may actually be Patty Newby, the sister of Bob Newby (played by Sean Astin in Stranger Things 2) who is introduced in the canonical Stranger Things stage play, The First Shadow.

In the show, as well as being related to Bob and going to school with a young Joyce (Winona Ryder in the series) and Jim Hopper Jr (David Harbour in the TV show), Patty falls in love with Henry Creel, who is revealed in Stranger Things 4 to be 001 in Dr Brenner’s experiments and, eventually, Vecna.

6. The audience has been duped all along

The Duffer Brothers love a hidden message, and a now-viral theory suggests that the answers viewers have been looking for were right in front of us the whole time.

Eagle-eyed viewers previously accused the production of creating plot holes with missing scenes and a lack of continuity throughout season 5, but TikToker @in_the_west_7 says that it could well have been on purpose, all leading up to the final episode.

"We know that Vecna's thing is that he messes with your mind, he messes with your memories, he manipulates them, he twists them", they told followers.

"We know with milkshake gate he was twisting Will's memories into his because how would Will know about biking to Melvald's for milkshakes," they added, pointing out that Melvad's didn't exist as a diner in Will's time, but rather in Henry Creel's time.

You may also remember that when Holly Wheeler tries to escape Vecna's mind prison through her memories, she notes how the grey colour in the middle of the playground spinning wheel "is wrong. It should be yellow."

So, is Vecna messing with our memories of what happened in the show, too?

With one episode to go, this is going be a serious rollercoaster.

Why not read…

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

How to join the indy100's free WhatsApp channel

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.