This Netflix favourite could finally be getting the finale it deserves

There are so many good shows and movies to watch on Netflix right now - Ginny & Georgia, a new season ofBlack Mirror, and Love Is Blind being some of the most talked-about of the moment.

But there are some watches that come and go, and nothing that comes in its place will quite hit the spot the same.

If there was ever proof that hope is not all lost when our favourite shows end, it's the news that one that got canned six years ago could be making its triumphant return - and frankly, people are thrilled.

But here's the catch, it won't be a time-jumping series in its place, but instead, three two-hour-long movies.

Mindhunter's second and last season was released six years ago, and the show was officially declared dead in 2020, despite being hugely popular.

The story follows the FBI as they crack down on serial killers in the 70s and 80s, and stars Holt McCallany in the leading role of Bill Tench, and Jonathan Groff as Holden Ford alongside Anna Torv as Wendy Carr.





Netflix

In a new interview, McCallany let slip that he'd been in talks with the show's creator, David Fincher as recently as "a few months ago" about the potential comeback, and that ideas for how the trilogy could look are underway.

"David has to be happy with the scripts," McCallany told CBR.

"I felt very fortunate and privileged to have gotten to do that show at all. I would love it if it were to return. I think, like I said, you know, he gave me a little bit of hope when I had that meeting with him, but the sun, the moon, and the stars would all have to align."

Is it too soon to get excited?

"Still gonna go crazy over the fact that Mindhunter has a high chance of returning", one fan commented on X.

"The concept of MINDHUNTER returning with three two-hour movies… you have my attention", another chimed in.

Consider us patiently waiting for an update.

