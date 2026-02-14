Bad Bunny gave us one of the best Super Bowl halftime shows of all time, but it seems the backlash to his performance in certain political circles in the US is still rumbling on.

This week, an ultra-conservative lawmaker is calling for a federal investigation into Bad Bunny’s “explicit and indecent” halftime show at the Super Bowl. In an open letter, Rep. Andy Ogles wrote to the House Energy and Commerce Committee to demand a “formal congressional inquiry” into the National Football League and NBCUniversal for airing the rapper’s performance.

The Tennessee congressman was offended by the singing of Bad Bunny’s track “Safaera,” which he slammed for its “graphic lyrical content, including references to analingus, sexual intercourse, and other explicit themes.”

While that song does include Spanish-language lyrics detailing various sex acts, the version performed during the 13-minute Super Bowl medley did not include those explicit words.

The backlash to Bad Bunny’s performance has sparked criticism online, with many pointing out perceived hypocrisy in arguments like this one.

Their biggest point? The problem MAGA had with Bad Bunny performing in the first place was that he sings in Spanish, not English, so why are they concerned with the nature of the lyrics?

Social media users have been quick to point out the absurdity of the situation. One of the people to do so was Piers Morgan, who wrote: “I thought the whole point of their rage was they didn’t understand the lyrics?”

Another wrote: "How would they know? They said they didn't speak Spanish."



Echoing the same sentiment, another said: "Wasn't the main argument against Bad Bunny by Republicans that they couldn't understand his lyrics?"









