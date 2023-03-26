17 of the best Succession memes ever

The day every Succession fan has been both waiting for and dreading is almost upon us: the final season is about to begin.

On Sunday, 26 March, the multi-award winning HBO series is back and, if the reviews so far are anything to go by, it won’t disappoint.

The 10 episodes ahead promise to be as heavy with backstabbing, plot twists, biting one-liners and, of course, cousin Greg and Tom chemistry, as ever.

So, as we count down the hours till our sitting rooms are filled with the sepia slideshow and tripping piano of the opening credits, indy100 has rounded up the best memes of the series so far, and some hype tweets to get you in the mood for what’s to come…

We'd like to start by pointing out that much as we've trawled the internet, some meme gold may have escaped us, as Greg would understand only too well...

Some handy summaries here

Some of our favourite Tom and Greg content

Succession but it's a Romantic Comedy (TRAILER) | Tom and Greg www.youtube.com

Succession as other TV shows

Here's what the critics have been saying about the new episodes, and what the cast has been up to

Heartbreakingly, we must remind ourselves that Season 4 will be the last

To conclude, here's a homage to that iconic theme song

