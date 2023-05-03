Striking Hollywood writers are threatening to spoil Succession

Striking writers in Hollywood have brought out the big guns.

That's right - they are threatening to spoil Succession.

More than 11,000 members of the Writer's Guild of America (WGA) are striking in Los Angeles and New York City over wages and their share of streaming profits.

They are clashing with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) - which represents the major studios, including Amazon, Disney, Netflix and Paramount.

The strikes are expected to have lasting impacts on the TV and film industry, with late-night shows – including Saturday Night Live – among the first programmes to come off air.

And now they are showing their ability to play hardball with negotiations. During the protests, signs were spotted with funny jokes and quips, as you could imagine from a strike of writers.

One person in New York vowed, “Fair contract or we spoil Succession.”

On Monday evening, the WGA said the decision to strike was made after six weeks of negotiations produced a "wholly insufficient" response to "the existential crisis writers are facing".

In 2007, writers went on strike for 100 days, at an estimated cost of around $2bn to the industry.

Meanwhile, the popular series Succession is currently in its fourth and final series and is shaping up to be as drama-filled as its preceding seasons.

