Business mogul Kim Kardashian had some choice words for women interested in business, "Get your f***ing ass up and work. It seems like nobody wants to work these days.”

Kardashian's advice comes just weeks after ex Love Island star Molly-Mae Hague was pilloried for criticising the work ethic of people who are struggling. Hague followed up on Tuesday by saying she's "overwhelmed" by workload of the dream job of influencer.

Unsurprisingly, Kardashian's advice - shared in an interview with Variety - doesn't seem to have sparked inspiration in people on social media. Rather, many have pointed out the similarities in the two women's statements.

People are accusing Kardashian of playing down the difficulty faced by women who want to start a business without financial backing or an established platform.

Back in January, Hague added that she understood how “we all have different backgrounds and we’re all raised in different ways and we do have different financial situations,” but said that she believes “if you want something enough you can achieve it.”

However, Hague's self-tanning line company was offering $10k less than the average UK salary when seeking new employees at the time.



Both women's perspective on working hard is fair - work is stressful and working hard can generate success. However, both should probably be more aware that not all women have had the same breaks they have.

