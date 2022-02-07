The Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler was recently released and has since baffled viewers with the unbelievable story of a prolific scammer.
Spoilers ahead!
The documentary tells the story of three women who were victims of Israeli scammer “Simon Leviev”, though many more women across Europe are believed to have been scammed by him.
Meeting his victims on Tinder, Leviev posed as the son of a billionaire diamond mogul and treated them to meals in 5-star hotels and flew them to destinations after meeting them for one coffee date, using money scammed from other women.
As the story unfolds, it’s revealed Leviev manipulated his victims out of an estimated £7.4m by making them take out loans using the same fictional stories of attempts on his life by his “enemies”.
Leviev used a number of identities to scam people, but possibly the most unbelievable part of the story is that he has never been punished for his actions against the three women in the documentary, despite being arrested. He is now living a lavish life as a free man in Israel.
One person joked: “Me saying “could never be me” about the women on #tinderswindler when I know full well I wouldn’t be approved for those loans and credit cards anyway.”
Me saying \u201ccould never be me\u201d about the women on #tinderswindler when I know full well I wouldn\u2019t be approved for those loans and credit cards anywaypic.twitter.com/ZnshtONmc9— thamsia (@thamsia) 1643830197
Another wrote: “Thinking about the Tinder Swindler and I simply cannot imagine being on a man’s private jet and not thinking… 'this is suspicious SOMEHOW’.”
Thinking about the Tinder Swindler and I simply cannot imagine being on a man\u2019s private jet and not thinking\u2026\n\u201cthis is suspicious SOMEHOW\u201d— Mollie Goodfellow (@Mollie Goodfellow) 1644163948
This was my reaction watching The Tinder Swindler.pic.twitter.com/wOSHWe46tt— Joi Childs (@Joi Childs) 1644169483
All my reactions as I watched this #tinderswindlerpic.twitter.com/5SoHz6FxqC— Cindy \ud83d\udcda\ud83d\udc95 Tae Tae bday (@Cindy \ud83d\udcda\ud83d\udc95 Tae Tae bday) 1644131262
Someone else asked: “Why is a billionaires son on Tinder?”
Why is a billionaires son on Tinder?pic.twitter.com/LljkYz3Ovn— Tianna, the Offline Writer (@Tianna, the Offline Writer) 1644091326
A billionaire on Tinder.https://twitter.com/ayshardzn/status/1489902412098060291\u00a0\u2026— Vhasa \ud83c\udf0d (@Vhasa \ud83c\udf0d) 1644130397
I have been hit . My enemies are after me can someone please do a favour and send me $50K .\n#tinderswindler #TindlerSwindler #cashapp #Trendingpic.twitter.com/7h43ClfjqZ— Sisasenkosi sikhosana\ud83d\udc69\ud83c\udffd\u200d\ud83e\uddb0 (@Sisasenkosi sikhosana\ud83d\udc69\ud83c\udffd\u200d\ud83e\uddb0) 1644158625
The ending has me SOOOOO MADDDDD #tinderswindlerpic.twitter.com/bVGn9RlXEs— monica acosta (@monica acosta) 1644124167
In one part of the documentary, one of the women who'd been made to believe Leviev was her boyfriend found out he was scamming her and decided to get her revenge by selling his designer clothes on eBay.
One person wrote: “Ayleen from The Tinder Swindler logging into eBay while Simon Leviev WhatsApps her about 1-star hostels.”
Ayleen from The Tinder Swindler logging into eBay while Simon Leviev WhatsApps her about 1-star hostels #TheTinderSwindlerpic.twitter.com/VoQFCx6YLA— Britt (@Britt) 1643946198
When Simon asked Ayleen to play the lottery on his behalf.\n\n#tinderswindlerpic.twitter.com/IEKYi7dYgQ— Noma. (@Noma.) 1644088868
Ayleen was the real MVP #tinderswindlerpic.twitter.com/etbRvJMFGH— SeesInterludes (@SeesInterludes) 1644010734