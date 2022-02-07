The Netflix documentary The Tinder Swindler was recently released and has since baffled viewers with the unbelievable story of a prolific scammer.

Spoilers ahead!

The documentary tells the story of three women who were victims of Israeli scammer “Simon Leviev”, though many more women across Europe are believed to have been scammed by him.

Meeting his victims on Tinder, Leviev posed as the son of a billionaire diamond mogul and treated them to meals in 5-star hotels and flew them to destinations after meeting them for one coffee date, using money scammed from other women.

As the story unfolds, it’s revealed Leviev manipulated his victims out of an estimated £7.4m by making them take out loans using the same fictional stories of attempts on his life by his “enemies”.

Leviev used a number of identities to scam people, but possibly the most unbelievable part of the story is that he has never been punished for his actions against the three women in the documentary, despite being arrested. He is now living a lavish life as a free man in Israel.

Here are some of the best reactions to the unbelievable story of The Tinder Swindler.

One person joked: “Me saying “could never be me” about the women on #tinderswindler when I know full well I wouldn’t be approved for those loans and credit cards anyway.”



Another wrote: “Thinking about the Tinder Swindler and I simply cannot imagine being on a man’s private jet and not thinking… 'this is suspicious SOMEHOW’.”







Someone else asked: “Why is a billionaires son on Tinder?”









In one part of the documentary, one of the women who'd been made to believe Leviev was her boyfriend found out he was scamming her and decided to get her revenge by selling his designer clothes on eBay.

One person wrote: “Ayleen from The Tinder Swindler logging into eBay while Simon Leviev WhatsApps her about 1-star hostels.”

