The Umbrella Academy has returned to Netflix, and fans are ecstatic.

The show is based on the comic book series written by Gerard Way and follows the Hargreeves siblings who individually have unique superpowers. In the fourth and final series, released on 8 August, the family find themselves stripped of their powers and navigating life as ordinary humans.

The Umbrella Academy fa Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, David Castañeda, Emmy Raver-Lampman, Aidan Gallagher, Justin H. Min and Robert Sheehan, with the Irish star recently lifting the lid on behind-the-scenes filming action.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the former Misfits actor revealed his last day on set was particularly gruelling.

"Last day on set was a gruelling day where I was buried alive over and over and over again," he told the outlet.

"It was the most Promethean day I’ve had on the set of Umbrella Academy, because I was in and out of quite a snug coffin for about 14 hours."

The star didn't give away any Umbrella Academy spoilers but humorously showcased his reaction during that particular scene.

"It’s called, ‘Aaaaaagh!’ Ect cetera. See? Range," Sheehan joked.

The Umbrella Academy co-star Emmy Raver-Lampman said of the show: "I think the fans are going to get the ending that the show deserves. The task that the writers had to figure out, how to tie all these storylines up and close this chapter for this family, was probably incredibly hard, I know it was incredibly hard. So I think it is an ending that we’re all proud of, and I think the fans will love."

