Joy Behar has continued joking about having sex with ghosts.

In a discussion about whether ghosts are real or not, The View host joked about comments she had made in the past about relationships with apparitions and said they were true.

She said: "So let me just set the record straight, OK? It's all true, it's all true, it's all true. I have had sex with ghosts. I just thought Casper was not a generous lover. The menage a trois, it was almost like having sex with myself."

It comes after she first made the claim last week.

“I’ve had sex with a few ghosts and never got pregnant,” she had said. Her comments went viral at the time and attracted media attention but it looks like she is enjoying the bit, given she repeated it.

Meanwhile, her co-host Sunny Hostin added that when she moved into her house she called a priest to spray holy water in it because she didn't want to live with ghosts.

You either love them or you hate them, we guess.

