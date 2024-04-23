This Morning viewers issue same complaint about man with 'Britain's biggest penis'

Viewers of ITV’s This Morning had the same complaint after a man with “Britain's biggest penis” appeared on the show.

ITV’s long-running morning TV show has been known for interviewing a number of unusual guests, including a woman who woke from a coma with a Geordie accent and a man with the “ world’s longest tongue ”.

On today’s (23 April) programme, hosts Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard spoke to a guest named Matt Barr, who claims to have Britain’s biggest penis.

According to his introduction on the show, Barr has a penis that measures “over 12 inches when erect, which is more than double the average size”.

But, while it may be a dream for many men, Matt revealed that there are challenges that come with it.

Putting his problems into perspective, Matt explained: “Is it the biggest problem in the world right now? Of course it's not, but it's just something that affects you in a way people don't think about.”

He added: “I don’t see why it’s any different talking about this to talking about breasts or any other bodily part that needs to be discussed, it’s just a medical issue, it’s not sexualised, it’s just a fact of life.”

But, it seems that, for many viewers, discussion about penises at breakfast time was a bit too much as a lot of people made the same complaint.

“I honestly don’t want to listen about ‘the man with Britain’s biggest penis’ when eating my breakfast,” one viewer wrote on X/Twitter.

Another said: “I’m eating my breakfast!”

Someone else wrote: “This chat is putting me off my brekkie, who wants to think about that this (or any) time of day?”

One X/Twitter user argued: “Tv has sunk to a new low. I can’t believe what I’m seeing #ThisMorning This is morning TV now? Absolutely shameful.”

“Scraping the bottom of the barrel with the biggest penis,” someone else complained.

